“I'm not her…!” Belinda reacted when she was confused with Danna Paola

Belinda, Danna Paola and Daniela Luján were some of the children's stars that stood out a few years ago in Televisa's soap operas, so they are often confused by the public.

Despite the small age difference, around the year 2000, Daniela Lujan, Danna Paola and Belinda starred in the children's soap operas of the San Ángel television station, but never shared a recording set.

Currently, Belinda is a businesswoman who also stands out in the world of music, Daniela Luján is a theater actress and Danna Paola is dedicated to acting, music and is now a judge of The academy.

A few days ago, Belinda participated in The Golden Scorpion at the wheel and after asking him to sing The little toad, asked him to sing his success Candy world, to which the interpreter of Light without gravity answered:

“It's not me, that's not me. I'm not that one, I'm not Daniela's Diary, and I'm not Rebel's either, ”he said.

It may interest you:

The heartbreaking farewell of Ricardo Montaner to his “nephew” of 4 years who died

Natasha Dupeyron and Yago Muñoz got married, after 10 years of friendship (PHOTOS)