"I'm hallucinating with him …": Álvaro Benito's claim at Real Betis – Real Madrid

The Lazy game of Real Madrid at Benito Villamarín has awakened critics of fans on social networks. Also in Sports Carousel.

After a very clear occasion Joaquín, who forgave the 2-1 empty goal at the beginning of the second half, Álvaro Benito was very clear with the performance of the Real Madrid players: "The only one who has run back has been Modric, Militao was jogging, Casemiro has been half trotting to try to guess where the pass was going and also stands still, one thing…".

"What I am seeing today I am staying … I am hallucinating. You are a defender and on top of those who do not play many minutes and you have to go down as if you were stealing the wallet. Everyone, you're playing the league! "Added Alvaro Benito.

Tomás Roncero has also exploded before the poor performance of Zidane against Betis: "It seems that players throw themselves all day at the hotel and nobody tells them What is at stake".

The bad game of Real Madrid at Benito Villamarín

"It has not been a pressing set (…) I think it is everyone's responsibility (…) The player must give a minimum (…) It is the chain reaction of not living the competition with the intensity it requires, "said Álvaro Benito in the last section of Carousel. Julio Pulido also said:" I think Zidane is not to blame of today's defeat. "