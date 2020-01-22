"I'm going to send her to see …": Students of the Academy offend another celebrity (VIDEO)

After Gibran I said "culera" to Danna Paola and the singer lashed out before they eliminated him this Sunday, it transpired that two others students of The academy they also insulted a woman part of the reality.

Is about Carlos and Dalú, who were caught by the cameras saying they were going to "send the cock" to Blanca Martínez, "La Chicuela"

Don't even remind me: I'm going to send her to the cock, ”Carlos told Dalú while they were lying together.

Given this, "La Chicuela" sympathized with Danna Paola and revealed that Carlos did not admit that he had said the insult to the driver when he spoke with Dalú.

I'm going to try to confront him on the 31st. But he tells me ‘I didn't tell him’. 'I did not say anything'. What few eggs. Because what is said with the mouth is sustained with the eggs, ”Martínez said.

See here the moment when students of The academy they say they are going to "send the cock" to "La Chicuela":

