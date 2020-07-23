"I'm going to retire, football is not for me": the revelation about the hardest day in Borré's life

Share it:

Rafael Santos Borré had the idea to retire in early 2017 (Grosby)

Rafael Santos Borré today goes through an unbeatable present, being the top scorer so far this season in Argentine football. His good level allowed him to be called up to the Colombian team and to be on the radar of various teams in Europe.

In River he found his place. However, at the beginning of 2017 the striker lived one of the hardest days of his football life and it crossed his mind to return to his country and abandon the sport he loves so much. This is how he recognized it Anica Caicedo, the attacker's partner, in dialogue with We all play.

“He came from being an idol in Deportivo Cali, people loved and respected him, but we arrived in Spain (he was bought by Atlético de Madrid, a club that still has fifty percent of his record) and he was a zero on the left. He went to Villarreal wanting to play and it cost him a lot. They did not put it or take it into account. In January, mid-season, he told me he was going to retire from football"Revealed the sports journalist.

Rafael Santos Borré could never find his place in Villarreal (Shuterstock)

In his short stint in Spain, Borré did not make his official debut at the Colchonero and in the Yellow Submarine he played 30 games, in which he scored four goals (two for La Liga and two in Europa League) and two assists.

"He told me that he wanted to return to Colombia and start studying, that football was not for him. Seeing him broken for me was shocking, crying he told me he wanted to retire, "stressed the woman who was key to not throw in the towel and seek revenge elsewhere.

In August, the picture began to change completely for the striker. After a few months of adaptation, the Colombian became a key piece of River and gained the confidence of Marcelo Gallardo. ”He found a place where he could demonstrate what he has and improve his shortcomings. I cannot say if it is his place in the world, because he has a lot of career ahead of him ”.

Another topic that delved into during the interview was the future of the attacker, who in recent weeks has sounded to reinforce various institutions of the Old continent. “He is very happy, if he is going to continue or not, he is going to decide with his representatives. We are both happy in Buenos Aires, it is one of the most beautiful experiences we have lived. Rafa has matured a lot in this time and River has a lot to do with it ”, he explained.

Lastly, he referred to what happened in the two Copa Libertadores finals that he played with the millionaire shirt. “Today I still think that the play that leaves him out of the Madrid final was not for the card. The day of the rematch at the Monumental (it was finally suspended) he called me crying saying that he couldn't believe he was going to miss that game, "he said. Regarding the defeat with Flamengo, he expressed: “He played one of the best matches, but the accumulation of matches ended up taking its toll on him. With muscle pain that scared him from injury, he ends up being changed. He always tells me that he would have been in pain and nobody knows if that would have changed things. "

