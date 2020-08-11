"I'm going to leave you like the one with the combi": Julio César Chávez and "Travieso" Arce exchange threats prior to their fight

Share it:

Despite the fact that the country is in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world of boxing does not stop and, now, fans of the sport of gloves are looking forward to the third fight between Julio Cesar Chavez and Jorge “Naughty” Arce.

And it is that a few days ago, social networks turned on after it was announced that this fight will take place on September 25. Both Chávez and Arce have been characterized by being charismatic and media fighters, athletes who like to "heat up" the fight ahead of time.

Julio Cesar Chavez He was the first to set off the alarms, since through his Twitter account he published a meme that refers to the assailant of the combi, who received a beating by the passengers.

"This is how Naughty will go", wrote the "César del Boxeo" in his social networks as an intimidating message for Arce. It should be noted that the contest will be held at the Las Torres hotel, in the city of Tijuana, with transmission via streaming by Pay-Per-Event format.

They will also participate in the function Julio César Chávez Jr and Omar Chávez, both are sons of the former world champion.

Given these statements, the "Naughty" was not silent and decided to send a video to Chávez about his training routine. "Ok old weevil, I cut the pedal and I came to the gym so you can see that the trunk does not open", the former world champion wrote sarcastically.

In the images you can see Jorge “El Travieso” Arce entering the rhythm of reggeaton and delivering a series of blows to the “pear”, an artifact that boxers use to train for their next fight. Later, you can see how the rope jumps, showing that age has not been an impediment to continue exercising.

“You look like a snow cart, same video as always. Give it a retweet, but don't get mad, don't get bitter ", Arce concludes in the post.

(Photo: Special)

The message reached the "Great World Champion" and ESPN analyst, so he did not hesitate to send a second message to his rival through his Twitter account. At 58 years of age, “JC” Chávez demonstrated his might.

In the clip, which lasts 45 seconds, you can see Chávez throwing a combination of blows to the boxing bag. Although the legendary boxer has been retired for years, the technique that led him to be number 1 in the world has not been lost.

"I'm going to leave you worse than the one with the combi. Don't be scared if I give you a few left strokes "Chávez said as he threw a few punches.

The publication has been shared more than 300 times and has more than a thousand reactions. "Don't worry champion, Naughty keeps doing Tik-Toks" or "Go scheduling a dental appointment, Naughty", were some comments from Internet users.

