“I'm going to kill you!”: Galilea Montijo explodes with a heavy joke on ‘TODAY’

They did it again! Paul Stanley and Mauricio Mancera are known for their heavy jokes to their other companions of "TODAY", this time the victim was Galilea Montijo.

Through his Instagram stories, the tapathy shared what happened, and evidently annoying he only managed to pronounce:

I'm going to kill them! ”

In the images we see Galilee show how in several of their cosmetics, the drivers left breadcrumbs on them, which caused the anger of the tapathy that was said to be the victim of bullying.

And not only did cosmetics get dirty, but some of them were even damaged, and they are sophisticated and elegant products of brands like Jefreey Star. Fenty Beauty, MAC and Sephora.

On the other hand, it transpired that the recording of the program TODAY on January 31 was already made where Yanet García, Mauricio Mancera and Orlando Segura said goodbye to the successful morning broadcast.

With information from La Verdad Noticias.

