"I'm going to 'kidnap' Mbappé": the networks hallucinate with the last great goal of the French

A great Kylian Mbappe commanded the victory in Lyon of Paris Saint Germain (1-5) and his classification, for the sixth year in a row, for the final of the French Cup.

The Gallic attacker intervened in all the goals of his team. He scored three and an action that started from his boots ended in the penalty that transformed Neymar, who returned to the eleven of the set of Thomas Tuchel after missing the meeting of the last day of Ligue 1 by penalty and formed a lethal partnership with the Parisian. The Spanish Pablo Sarabia completed the win.

An action marked the outcome of the tie. He arrived at game time and with the score equalized somewhat. It was in a ball that he sent to the Mbappe area aimed at Edinson Cavani and that he hit the defender Fernando Marcal with his hand. It was the penalty that, transformed by Neymar, unbalanced the match. And Lyon stayed with one player less for the expulsion, double yellow, of his player.

Until that moment the crash was even. With options for both teams. The picture of Rudi Garcia, on the rise and looking for his ninth final to aspire to his sixth title in the Cup, kept the type and was better than the whole of Tuchel, who had Neymar, Mbappe, Cavani and the Spanish Pablo Sarabia, which rounded the win, in his starting eleven. Ángel Di María and Mauro Icardi were alternates.

In fact, it was Lyon who took advantage after eleven minutes. A robbery of Leo Dubois's ball to Layvin Kurzawa came to Karl Toko Ekambi, which was introduced in the area by the right wing. Its center was taken advantage of by Martin Terrier who beat Keylor Navas. The tie came three later. A corner kicked by Neymar was headed by Kurzawa. Mbappe, on the second stick, pushed the ball into the net.

Equality remained until the time of the match when the action that marked the clash arrived. Marcal's hand led to his expulsion and the penalty that Neymar transformed. Lyon was left with ten, no reaction capability and no weapons.

The third came in 70, in a great individual action of Mbappe that, with spaces, surpassed his marker and crossed the ball out of the reach of Lopes. The fourth came in 82. It was scored by Spaniard Pablo Sarabia, who took advantage of a loose ball after a rebound to beat Lopes for the fourth time. Mbappe, in the added time, rounded the win at Neymar's pass.

Paris Saint Germain sealed its classification for a new finel. It will be the eighteenth for the Parisian team, which won the last trophy in 2018 and lost last year's against Stade Rennes, which on Thursday is measured at Saint Etienne in the other semifinal of the tournament.