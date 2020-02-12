"I'm going crazy!": Joaquin's reaction to see what was happening on 'The island of temptations'

Share it:

'The island of temptations' has come to an end. The couples have met again in their final bonfire after several weeks apart.

The Real Betis footballer did not want to miss the program and was commenting, through the social network Instagram, everything he was seeing from reality until the mobile "collapsed" and could not upload more stories.

"The good begins, commented uploading a first photo. Then he came up with a "What is this! I'm going crazy"while shouting looking at the camera.

He later sided with Ishmael, a contestant, whom he invited to go home after leaving the program alone. "Here you have site"he confessed.

On the already famous Estefanía, he released a "Ole there, his mistakes, not yours"In fact, he celebrated effusively when Ruben also said he was leaving the island alone.

Fani could not see Christofer again, because he decided to leave after his bonfire of confrontation.

Instead, Fani faced Ruben, the temptation in which he succumbed during his participation in the program. Although she thought I was going to get out of hand with him, the Valencian was not so clear: "We have been super good in the house, everything I have done I have done because I felt it, you live very intensely, there are times that you let yourself go, others that you think a little more … Over the years it has taught me that I have to let myself be carried away more for the reason than by the heart.If it has entered here with a couple of seven years and it has happened this with me Why can't this happen with me outside?".

On the other hand, Estefania was leaving single from the island with very clear ideas: "We had connected super good and we had a super good complicity, but this teaches me not to trust all men. He misses it. I'm hurt, that tell me the last day in my bonfire … I have discovered a new Fani and I will try to make no one upset me and take away this happiness. "

Another very bitter end has been Susana Molina and Gonzalo. The couple saw each other again and the inevitable happened. The winner of GH 14 decided to break their relationship in this final bonfire. "I do not know if I am in love. I do not know because I know that I love him and sometimes I do not want to be confused by his reaction. I do not want to see him badly and what I feel is confused. I came here with the illusion of recovering the principle and I have not done, "the Murcia explained to her boy.

Gonzalo, completely disenchanted, asked him to think things through: "Please trust me. Please I ask you. I will explain everything to you." A decision that was already made for Susana: "It is not that. I do not know what happens to me. I have not been jealous. We still have to give ourselves some time." The decision of his girl left in shock to the Sevillian who did not believe what had just happened: "This is not over, it can not be."