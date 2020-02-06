Entertainment

         'I'm alive' is renewed: the series will have fourth season in La 1

February 6, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

It has been made to beg, but RTVE has finally opted for renovate 'I'm alive' for one fourth season. The public entity has had more than a month in vilo to the followers of the series, since the third batch of episodes came to an end on December 19.

A relief for fans

The truth is that the end of the third season left the door open to relive an adventure with Márquez, Iago and company, but his fall in follow-up had sown certain doubts. Keep in mind that the average audience of season 1 was 2.1 million viewers on average per episode, which went to 1.7 million in the second and did not even reach 1.4 million in the third.


The 29 most anticipated premiere series of 2020

It remains to be seen what will be the new mission entrusted to them from La Pasarela, but for now all enjoy the news of its renewal. I would not have bothered if they had left the series closed at the end of the third, but since it was not the plan, it will always be better than Daniel Écija I can keep telling the story you have in mind.

READ:  Demon Slayer: the manga dangerously approaches ONE PIECE

Castle

There is still no scheduled shooting date and no release date, but the previous three arrived in September of their respective launch years, so it would be strange if the new episodes do not start airing in September of this year.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.