         'I'm alive' is renewed: the series will have fourth season in La 1

It has been made to beg, but RTVE has finally opted for renovate 'I'm alive' for one fourth season. The public entity has had more than a month in vilo to the followers of the series, since the third batch of episodes came to an end on December 19.

A relief for fans

The truth is that the end of the third season left the door open to relive an adventure with Márquez, Iago and company, but his fall in follow-up had sown certain doubts. Keep in mind that the average audience of season 1 was 2.1 million viewers on average per episode, which went to 1.7 million in the second and did not even reach 1.4 million in the third.

It remains to be seen what will be the new mission entrusted to them from La Pasarela, but for now all enjoy the news of its renewal. I would not have bothered if they had left the series closed at the end of the third, but since it was not the plan, it will always be better than Daniel Écija I can keep telling the story you have in mind.

There is still no scheduled shooting date and no release date, but the previous three arrived in September of their respective launch years, so it would be strange if the new episodes do not start airing in September of this year.