“I’m a mom! I'm a mom! ”: Claudia Álvarez and Billy Rovzar celebrate the birth of their baby

Claudia Alvarez and the producer Billy Rovzar they became parents early this December 26 Kira, a beautiful girl.

Both the actress and her husband shared a tender photo on their social networks, to give happy news, with a message full of love and happiness.

Alvarez She was very excited in her post and assured there are no words to express what it feels like to have Kira in his arms, apart from that she thanked God and her husband for everything.

In the dawn of December 26 my life was born, there are no words that can express what it feels like to have in your arms a little man who comes from the deepest love. Thank God, thank you Billy Rovzar for being my team, my home, my whole life. ”

For its part, Billy He was more emotional and related that the birth of your baby that was a beautiful experience, which made everything make sense.

Similarly, he said he can't wait for Kira Meet the mom you chose for her and her older brothers.

In this life we ​​are full of beautiful experiences, although there will always be 2 or 3 of them that make everything make sense. this is one of those moments. On December 26, at 12:52 a.m., Kira Rovzar arrived in the world. I am so excited to meet the mommy I chose for her, and her brothers who will help her navigate the beautiful world. ”

The two publications were commented with messages full of love for the new baby and her parents.

