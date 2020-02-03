"I'm a doctor!": Pablo Alfaro jumps to the field to help a rival soccer player

The Second Division B soccer match played by Pontevedra and Ibiza on Sunday Municipal Stadium of Pasarón has resulted in a zero draw between both teams. However, one of the anecdotes of the game, and the weekend, happened with the coach of l'Eivissa.

The commentator of Carrusel Deportivo entered the field, in the middle of the game, when he saw that a rival footballer could have left his shoulder. He was the first to serve the player, José García, and he didn't care that he was from the rival team.

Alfaro, a former Sevilla soccer player who was the protagonist of many hard plays and who stood out for his strength, has shown its human quality being the first to jump from the bench to the grass to deal with the injury suffered by the opponent.

The gesture of lending a hand was very applauded for the hobby Galician set and this returned the love to the stands. Just the Pontevedra was the first team that Pablo Alfaro trained After retiring as a footballer. He was very close to ascending to Second Division in the 2009-20010 season.