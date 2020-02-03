Sports

"I'm a doctor!": Pablo Alfaro jumps to the field to help a rival soccer player

February 2, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

The Second Division B soccer match played by Pontevedra and Ibiza on Sunday Municipal Stadium of Pasarón has resulted in a zero draw between both teams. However, one of the anecdotes of the game, and the weekend, happened with the coach of l'Eivissa.

The commentator of Carrusel Deportivo entered the field, in the middle of the game, when he saw that a rival footballer could have left his shoulder. He was the first to serve the player, José García, and he didn't care that he was from the rival team.

Alfaro, a former Sevilla soccer player who was the protagonist of many hard plays and who stood out for his strength, has shown its human quality being the first to jump from the bench to the grass to deal with the injury suffered by the opponent.

The gesture of lending a hand was very applauded for the hobby Galician set and this returned the love to the stands. Just the Pontevedra was the first team that Pablo Alfaro trained After retiring as a footballer. He was very close to ascending to Second Division in the 2009-20010 season.

READ:  Van der Sar 'camouflages' like another fan in the stands
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.