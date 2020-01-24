Illarramendi criticizes the schedules of the Copa del Rey: "You have looked"

The duels of the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey They already have schedules but they have not been liked by everyone. The Real society He has publicly complained about the little rest these parties leave him. He will play the League on January 26 at 6:30 p.m. and on 28 will face against Osasuna at 7:00 p.m.

He has done it through the captain of the San Sebastian team, Asier Illarramendi, which in his Twitter account could not be more explicit: "You have worn the schedules! Or 48 hours of rest!".

When the Federation has changed the schedule of the Cup match of their team, which will finally be played on January 30 at 9:00 p.m., their message leaves no doubt: "So, yes."

The Leganés He also seems to have some doubt about his match, since in his account he has remembered that he will play on Thursday, January 30 at 7:00 p.m. against Barcelona. In the message include two special emoticons: a pensive face and another with a crazy gesture.

The Copa del Rey schedules

Tuesday 28

Real Sociedad – Osasuna 19.00.

Tenerife – Athletic Club 21.00 hours.

Wednesday 29

Cultural Leonesa – Valencia 19.00.

Rayo Vallecano – Villarreal 19.00.

Badajoz – Granada 21.00 hours.

Zaragoza – Real Madrid 21.00 hours.

Thursday 30

FC Barcelona – Leganés 19.00 hours.

Mirandés – Seville 21.00 hours.