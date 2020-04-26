Illa, Minister of Health: "It would be imprudent to say whether professional football will return before the summer"

The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, explained that "it would be unwise to say now whether professional football is going to return before the summer"And he stated that regarding the tests, everyone" must follow a common strategy. "

"It would be imprudent to tell you now if professional football is going to return before the summer. We are going to see how we are evolving and within the framework of the plan that we present how the different activities towards so that they return to a new normality "he began to explain.

The minister stressed the importance of finding a vaccine. "Things are not going to be like before: we all have to learn to live with this virus until vaccine appears ", added.

Regarding the mass tests on soccer players, the minister stated that a "common strategy" must be followed. "There is an order from the Ministry of Health in force for all types of groups, also for professional football," he said.

The minister explained the process that clubs with tests must follow. "The tests have to be made available to the authorities of the CCAA, of whatever type. And it will be their decision, you have to make a common strategy, we all have to row in the same direction, "he explained. In addition, he also wanted "Thank the responsibility they have shown to some athletes, which is very relevant."