‘I’ll tell you why Penny was so loved by fans’

Choosing the favorite character of a series is, most of the time, a matter of pure instinct: it is a feeling of feeling that drives us to feel particular sympathy for a character, we don’t waste too much time thinking about it. Yet, as Kaley Cuoco explains to us The Big Bang Theory, sometimes there is an explanation.

In fact, the actress explained in the course of a recent interview what were, in her opinion, the distinctive features of hers Penny to make her such a beloved character among fans of The Big Bang Theory, perhaps even more than the unforgettable Sheldon.

According to Cuoco, the difference would have been entirely in the ability to be seen by the spectators like one of them, triggering a more difficult empathy to feel towards a Sheldon or a Leonard: “[Penny] He represented the audience. He had great ambitions and he loved those guys. Fans have been on her side since day one because she was always nice. He laughed with them, not at them. It has always been part of the group“.

An element external to the group of nerds, in short, but capable of integrating immediately becoming a member in a short time: just like most of the spectators of the show. By the way: a few days ago Kunal Nayyar had his say on The Big Bang Theory ending, judging it perfect for the series.