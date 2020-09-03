“I’ll explain why it’s different from the novel”

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the past few hours, fans of horror TV series have been able to see the first trailer dedicated to The Haunting of Bly Manor. Meantime Mike Flanagan wanted to talk about the differences between the show and the books written by Henry James.

As you know The Haunting of Bly Manor is inspired by the American author’s story entitled “The turn of the screw“, but how did the creator of the series know during the”Fantasia International Film Festival“, the work was not long enough to last an entire season:”We couldn’t do a full adaptation, because we’d finish the story in two installments and the rest would be fillers. I needed a ten-hour version of the story“For this Mike Flanagan had to change certain parts, taking inspiration from others stories written by Henry James.

In the series produced by Netflix we will follow the story of the teacher of Miles and Flora, who will find themselves living in an isolated Essex house, where they will soon discover the existence of supernatural presences. The ten episodes that make up the second season will be available starting from next 9 October, in the meantime, we report the reactions to the trailer for The Haunting of Bly Manor, while in recent days, fans have been able to call a disturbing phone number linked to the series.