‘I'll come back stronger’: Andy Ruiz reappears after losing to Anthony Joshua

The boxer Andy Ruiz, first of Mexican descent to win the titles of the WBO, WBA, IBO and IBF in the category of Heavyweight, reappeared in social networks after being defeated on December 7 by Anthony Joshua in a rematch fight.

The social network accounts of the 30-year-old boxer had remained silent after his defeat in Saudi Arabia, where he was stripped of the titles he only kept for a few months.

Andy Ruiz posted similar messages on your personal accounts of Twitter and Instagram, where it makes it clear that he will return stronger and prepare for what would be a possible rematch to recover the belts.

“I have had time to reflect since my fight on Saturday. Congratulations to Anthony. He did what he needed to do. Now, it's time for me to do what I need to do, ”he said. Andy Ruiz

“I will come back stronger. I will be champion again. I appreciate all the love and support of my true fans. I also appreciate the ‘haters’ and I can't wait to prove that the ‘haters’ are wrong once again. Back to the gym Let's start this trip to the belts, ”he said now Famous boxer

Andy Ruiz has been harshly criticized after his defeat against his rival Anthony JoshuaEven his own father stated in an interview that his son only cared about parties and never concentrated on training properly.

