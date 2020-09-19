Ilaria Latini: 5 important roles from Asuka from Neon Genesis Evangelion to Kari from Digimon

In the world of anime many prominent roles are devoted to male characters. But there are several female characters that stand out and in Italy they are voiced by thick voices such as Emanuela Pacotto and Debora Magnaghi. Today we present another iconic voice actress, Ilaria Latini.

Daughter of art and winner of several awards for her career in the world of dubbing, Ilaria Latini has given herself a lot to do both in cinema and TV series and in anime and animated feature films. Let’s go to the discovery of five important roles in Ilaria Latini’s career in the world of anime in Italy.

We go back in time with Capricciosa Orange Road. In the dubbing of Dynamic Italia dating back to the 90s, Ilaria Latini gives the voice to the young woman Manami Kasuga , younger sister of the protagonist;

, younger sister of the protagonist; Going forward we have instead Ai Amano from Video Girl Ai , the historical protagonist who has escaped from television and who will create several nice and romantic exchanges with Yota Moteuchi.

, the historical protagonist who has escaped from television and who will create several nice and romantic exchanges with Yota Moteuchi. His main and best known role is certainly that of Asuka Soryu Langley . The lively and capricious girl from Neon Genesis Evangelion has her voice for the duration of the TV series and the various films between Death & Rebirth, The End of Evangelion and Rebuilds.

. The lively and capricious girl from Neon Genesis Evangelion has her voice for the duration of the TV series and the various films between Death & Rebirth, The End of Evangelion and Rebuilds. We then move on to another starring role with Escaflowne’s I Cieli. In the anime broadcast in Italy in the early 2000s, Ilaria Latini gave the voice to Hitomi Kanzaki .

. Finally, another role that has remained in the memory of the fans is that in Digimon Adventure 1 and Digimon Adventure 02. Here played the young Kari Kamiya, Tai’s younger sister.

During his career he has also formed a lasting partnership with various actresses such as Katie Holmes, Amy Adams, Haley Atwell and many others. What was your favorite role of Ilaria Latini?