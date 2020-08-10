Il Tempo delle Mele: 5 curiosities about the cult film with Sophie Marceau

Share it:

Tempo delle Mele is a timeless cult and after 40 years it is still one of the most loved films. Between one nostalgic sigh and another, we reveal five curiosities that you may not know about the film with Sophie Marceau.

The casting: the French production put a lot of effort into choosing the main characters, and they came tested more than 3000 guys , who had to play the scene from Raoul's invitation to the party and be convincing. A truly grueling process.

, which during the promotional tour crowded out of the premises, even causing some accidents. The name change : there are two changes, to tell the truth. The 13-year-old actress decided to change her name ( Sophie Maupu ) on the advice of director Claude Pinoteau, but he wanted to keep the same initials. Thus she became famous as Sophie Marceau. The same film then had to change its title abroad: the Italian public, for example, would not have understood the meaning of The Boum (The dance), and it was therefore decided to change it The Time of Apples.

