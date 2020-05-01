Iker's story after the heart attack will have a documentary series "like never seen before"

Movistar + announced this Friday that he is working with Iker Casillas in a documentary series that will show, "as never seen before, the life of the goalkeeper since the news of his heart attack", and which will debut in the 2020-2021 season.

As indicated by the platform, the series, directed by Luis Fermoso, deputy director of the 'Robinson Report', he will travel to the most iconic moments of a legendary career such as his best stops, the most important moments, the footballers and coaches that marked him or his greatest successes, and will be "witness not only of the fight" of the ex-madridista "to recover, but also to make important decisions for their future ", such as the one to choose the RFEF presidency.

"The platform increases its commitment to in-house production of reports with the unique Movistar + seal, and he will premiere this project with the footballer in the 2020/21 season, where he will have been recording for more than a year ", they remarked from 'Movistar +', which aims to "extend the stamp of 'Robinson Report' to the style book of this report".

In the advance of the series released this Friday, just when one year after the news of the heart problem suffered by the Madrid goalkeeper, he acknowledges that "at no time" he thought it was "a heart attack" and that he spent nights "with anguish". "Even a sneeze seems like a drama," he says.

"From one day to the next this happens to you and you look lazy and unprotected," says the world champion, who when tested in July last year had a "bad" time because of his weakness, quite the opposite of what in October where he looked "energetic, strong, with a very different mentality". However, at the end of the year, they confirmed that he was "better", but they also gave him "to understand" that he should "quit football"