Iker Casillas: "When this nightmare passes we should play a vintage Classic"

Due to the confinement due to the covid-19 pandemic, many sports lovers have supplied sports events with old memorable game reruns.

This has been the case of a video published by LaLiga recalling some of Xavi's best moments. One of his former colleagues, Andrés Iniesta, has shared the video with a nice message and all this has ended with a proposal by Iker Casillas to make a "Classic Vintage".

The idea comes from a shared tweet from Iniesta. The one from Fuentealbilla retweeted a video with a message: "Watching Xavi play was delicious." And he added: "And even more to see it at five meters every day."

It is funny but I had to see you against several times. And of course, please !! There has been everything but … what the hell! WHEN ALL THIS NIGHTMARE HAPPENS, we should gather the mythical ones of years ago and play a CLASSIC VINTAGE !! Collection for NEEDED people. https://t.co/0KVbbwEvN1 – Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) April 6, 2020

Carles Puyol, also a former culé partner, did not want to be left out and responded to the initial message. "You can't imagine what it was like to see you play a few meters behind". So Casillas proposed the idea of ​​recovering a "vintage" Classic.

