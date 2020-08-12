Iker Casillas was sincere after retirement: "My departure from Real Madrid was traumatic"

Share it:

Iker Casillas left Real Madrid in July 2015

The former Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas, who recently announced his retirement from professional football, will join the management team of Florentino Pérez at Real Madrid, with whom he had a strong cross before leaving through the back door of the Santiago Bernabéu in July 2015.

In an interview with the Weekly magazine, in which he spoke about how his current relationship with his wife Sara Carbonero is, after the rumors of an alleged separation, the Madrilenian also He told about his departure from the merengue team and what his future will hold in the Spanish capital.

"The departure of Real Madrid was traumatic, but it's my home", recognized the 39-year-old former soccer player, who was considered one of the best goalkeepers of the merengue institution.

Casillas is considered one of the historical players of Real Madrid – REUTERS

"We broke up like when a marriage breaks up and you tell each other about everything and there were badly said phrases out of context, but time passes and everything calms down, "said Iker Casillas about his controversial departure from the White House, where he was from 1999 to 2015, playing 725 official matches and winning 19 titles, including 3 Champions League and 5 local leagues.

Although the Spanish was an indisputable starter, reference and captain of the white team, his participation took a radical turn from the 2013-14 season in which he played 19 of the 38 league games. The situation was not going to change the following year, in which he only played two. Later, and despite having regained ownership in the team (32 games) in 2014-15, the Spaniard had already decided that his future was no longer in Madrid.

In May 2020, he made a publication on his Instagram account in which he explained that his departure was reduced to “A solo press conference, I was wrong and I left. I needed to feel different again. Having a new environment, abandoning being so exposed to criticism and wanting to improve (…) the physical and the mental. And the latter was important. In Porto I felt it again ”.

Casillas' posting on Instagram in May

Today, after living for five years away from the city where he grew up, he told the magazine that, “When two or three years passed, I had a calmer relationship with Florentino and he said, "You have to be here." Now in August we will talk because Real Madrid is my home and my life. Florentino recently called me to make me an offer and now, when I return to Madrid, we will talk ”.

Casillas also made reference to his application for the presidency of the Spanish Federation (RFEF): “I had almost won my candidacy, but political motives weighed more. There was an unequal fight and I decided to retire ”.

Finally, he reflected on the heart problem that led him to move away from the playing fields: “A year ago I was with some friends having dinner and the next day I had a heart attack and everything changed. And because the doctor was quick, otherwise I would have left. That is why I am no longer for fools. Since then It totally changed my head. A blow like this makes you put your feet on the ground, it takes away your cockiness quickly ”.

