Iker Casillas wants to be president of the Spanish Football Federation

The environment of Iker Casillas has confirmed the SER chain that the Porto goalkeeper is seriously thinking of showing up at elections of the RFEF.

Right now the former captain of the Spanish National Team does not get the accounts to be a candidate but he loves the idea and continues looking for supports To be able to take the step.

Encounters with Puyol and Iniesta

In the last hours the soccer player of the Oporto, ex of Real Madrid, has made public two photographs in his social networks with Carles Puyol Y Andres Iniesta.

Photographs that have been taken within a round of contacts that Iker has made with most of the Spanish players who were world champions in South Africa in 2010 and where he has not found the support he expected.

Casillas will only take the step if he has enough supports

As we move forward in Sports Carousel, Casillas only wants to show up if he has enough support to win. His closest friends advise him not to enter this electoral game, but the negative decision that surrounds Iker's head today is not a definitive position.

More details, in El Larguero

Tonight we will expand all the information at 23:30 in The spar with Manu Carreño.