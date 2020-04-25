Iker Casillas' transfer agent for Porto, convicted of fraud

The Balearic Islands Superior Court of Justice (TSJB) has dismissed the appeal presented by the defense of Santos Márquez González in which he requested the annulment of the sentence that condemned this soccer intermediary to 4 years and a day in jaill for the crime of aggravated fraud in the signing of Real Madrid exporter Iker Casillas for Porto. The TSJB magistrates reject all the arguments of Santos Márquez's lawyers to annul the resolution issued by the Palma Hearing in 2014.

According to that sentence the agent deceived his ex-partner Jorge Ignacio S., who led him to believe that the footballer wanted to sign for a team in the United States. It also made him think that the commission for this transfer would go to the accounts of the company Mallorca Viva SL, in which both had been partners and with which he continued to collaborate.

The company, therefore, contributed 9,100 euros to Márquez for their total availability in the negotiation of the signing of Casillas, whose commission, once closed, the representative "had resolved not to assign" to the company. In fact, in June 2015, he began contacts as a "free agent" with the athlete's manager to negotiate his transfer to Port.

The sentence of the Audience of Palma also imposed compensation to Santos Márquez for civil liability to the complainant of 115,666 euros and assume two thirds of the costs of the procedure. The intermediary's lawyers alleged before the TSJB that there was no deception in the Casillas operation because "All of Spain found out about the signing and Santos Márquez appeared in the national press."

The magistrates' response was: "This is not known to the Chamber nor is it disclosed that it was published in the press." The judgment of the Balearic magistrates is appealable before the Supreme Court.