Iker Casillas surprised on social networks by showing his eccentric home grill

Iker Casillas spends his days in Portugal and contacts his followers through social networks (EFE / Juan Carlos Hidalgo / Archive)



Iker Casillas He has gone through the period of isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic in Portugal, the country in which he resides due to his work in the management staff of the Porto. Waiting for the official competitions to resume next week, the former goalkeeper of the Spain team and Real Madrid spends his days with his family and actively uses his social networks to keep in touch with his followers.

In the last hours, the former footballer made a publication that generated great surprise among fans. Casillas shared a photo of his eccentric home grill, made with the front of an old Fiat 600 car, better known in some countries as "Fitito". Proud, the Spanish showed the artifact located in the patio of his house, with which he makes barbecues for himself and his family.

The eccentric grill of the Spanish

"Thanks Jacobo, Happy Weekend", he wrote on his Twitter account, in relation to the name that appears on the plate of the old vehicle. In that profile, the former footballer has more than 9 million followers, while on Instagram – where he also shared the image – he exceeds 16 million. The message earned him numerous comments of amazement among his fans. "Six hundred did not deserve that ending," one replied, while another added: "What a cool and improvised barbecue, even has the lights on."

It is clear that life smiles on Casillas in this 2020, after having had a difficult 2019. On May 1 of last year, he suffered a "Acute myocardial infarction" in the evening practice of his team. His heart problem started after the warm-up exercises and he had to undergo an emergency cardiac catheterization at CUF Hospital, the largest private hospital in the city of Porto. After being discharged, the Spanish – champion of the Portuguese league 2017/18 and of the 2018 Super Cup with his current club – no longer played.

Casillas is running for the presidency of the RFEF (REUTERS / Rafael Marchante)

Currently, the world champion goalkeeper in South Africa 2010 is a member of Porto's management staff and is candidate for president of the RFEF (Real spanish soccer federation).

