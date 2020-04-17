Sports

Iker Casillas, on his heart attack: "The first few days I was in a state of shock"

April 17, 2020
Edie Perez
May 1, 2019 is one of the most marked for Iker Casillas. The goalkeeper of the PortAt that time, he suffered a heart attack during training with his team and was admitted to the emergency room.

He remembered that moment in an instagram live video with his friend Marc Bartra, Betis player. The defender asked him timidly about the fact and Íker answered him very naturally: “In soccer I started very young… at 18 years old. Starting with 18 in Madrid makes you mature. "

Still, he assures that "I still have that kid that everyone wants to have inside, but in the last year when a number of things happen to you because it makes you mature. " Perhaps he has changed his mentality, but he has emphasized that his physique has not, and he challenged Bartra saying that he was much better than him: "In speed I surpass you".

Although the bad drink made him see life with much more optimism: "You see things in a different way, you live more in the present", recognizes that the first moments were really hard: "The first days I was in shock, then they start to tell you that you have to take it seriously, that you may have to make the decision to play or not … ".

Casillas It settled the issue adding that: "You have to thank that it happened to you where it happened, if it happened to you going to buy bread … it would have been worse."

Edie Perez

