Iker Casillas: "In the name of football, thanks to all the health personnel"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Iker Casillas assured that 'It is being a very hard experience for everyone' the one that is living because of the world pandemic of the coronavirus and paid "a heartfelt tribute" to the deceased, thanking "in the name of football" for sincere thanks to the healthcare staff who works daily.

'It is being a very hard experience for everyone, and I would like to pay a heartfelt tribute to those who have died as a result of this terrible virusCasillas assured FIFA.

'In the name of football, I extend our sincere thanks to all the health personnel and other professionals dedicated to protecting our way of life. I want to thank each one of you, from the heart 'he added.

FIFA launched a video campaign on its digital channels under the title 'We will win' and a video in which numerous athletes applaud health personnel. 'Soccer is with the heroes of humanity"he points out, along with images of the greatest footballers of yesterday and today, united to express their admiration for" for all those who are dedicated to saving our society and guaranteeing its operation despite the threat of the coronavirus. "

Names like Pelé, Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo, David Beckham, Gianluigi Buffon, Cafu, Fabio Cannavaro, Youri Djorkaeff, Kaká, Harry Kane, Samuel Eto'o, 'Chicharito' Hernández, Marta, Michael Owen, Mesut Özil, Gerard Piqué, Alexia Putellas, Sergio Ramos, Roberto Carlos, James Rodríguez, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Virginia Torrecilla, Carli Lloyd, Marco van Basten, Arturo Vidal, Javier Zanetti and many more, participate in an initiative that thanks health personnel who are 'risking their daily lives for the whole of humanity '