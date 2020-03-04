Iker Casillas confirms the registration of his house and says it is made available to the Prosecutor's Office

Share it:

The goalkeeper published the following statement a few minutes ago:

"This morning the Portuguese Prosecutor's Office has come to my home in Porto, as it has gone to another 76 homes of sports societies, players and clubs, to ask me for documentation. I have made it available to you. transparency it's one of my principles. "

This Friday the investigation that is being carried out in Portugal has been known and that affects several teams of the first category of Portuguese football, among which are the Port, in which Casillas has played in recent seasons, the Benfica and the Sporting. This operation has been called Offside.

As reported by the Prosecutor's Office, a total of 76 records have been made throughout the country in which two hundred inspectors and agents of the National Guard have participated.

"Professional football businesses are investigated made from 2015"that allegedly will have involved" actions aimed at preventing the payment of tax benefits due to the Portuguese State, "according to the statement from the public ministry, which has decreed judicial secrecy to the cause.

In addition to sports venues, records have been made in law firms, including that of Carlos Osório de Castro, which represents the agent Jorge Mendes, whose address in Porto has also been visited today by agents.

Federation Candidate

Iker Casillas confirmed on February 17 his intention to stand for the elections of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, as there were preview 'El Larguero' by Manu Carreño.

"Yes, I will present myself to the Presidency of the RFEF when the elections are called. Together we will put our Federation at the height of the best football in the world: that of Spain. # IkerCasillas2020"he said through his official Twitter account.

Casillas will fight to lead the Federation with the current president of the entity, Luis Rubiales, who intended to advance the elections but has not received the approval of the Higher Sports Council (CSD). The idea of ​​the ex-captain of Real Madrid and the Spanish National Team is to convince the RFEF assembly members that he is not a man of Javier Tebas – president of the League – and that his lack of management experience will be palliated by the team for He who thinks to surround himself.

Thebes, that maintains great discrepancies with Rubiales in many matters, had indicated days before that "anyone" except the current president would be a good candidate in this electoral process. "You don't have to show much to overcome Rubiales," he said when asked about the lack of experience of the former white captain in matters related to the management of sports entities.