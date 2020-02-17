Iker Casillas confirms that he will stand for elections to chair the RFEF

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Iker Casillas will be presented to the presidential elections of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), as Manu Carreño advanced in El Larguero on February 11.

This has been announced through his personal Twitter account: "Yes, I will present myself to the Presidency of the @RFEF when the elections are called. Together we will put our Federation at the height of the best football in the world: Spain. # IkerCasillas2020 ", the goalkeeper wrote.

We are working with the utmost respect and decision in our candidacy. More than 23,000 voters await us in fair and transparent elections. 139 assembly members will decide. # IkerCasillas2020 – Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) February 17, 2020

Thank you all for all the love I have received and received. Your support and your strength encourage me. Go for it! # IkerCasillas2020 – Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) February 17, 2020

The international goalkeeper ensures that he is prepared for these elections to be held in this 2020, and in which It will compete, at least, with the current president of said organization, Luis Rubiales.

The Madrid goalkeeper, born on May 20, 1981, said that he had informed the president of Porto of his decision, to which he expresses his "deepest gratitude" and assured that they are "working with the utmost respect and decision" in the candidacy.

"More than 23,000 voters are waiting for us in fair and transparent elections. 139 assembly members will decide," says Casillas, who thanks "everyone for the love" he has received and that his "support for" Y "strength"cheer him up." The player ends with a "Go for it!".

The official announcement comes days after last Tuesday it was revealed that there had been a meeting between Casillas and the Secretary of State for Sport, Irene Lozano, in which he showed his intention to go to the elections.

For the moment it is unknown when the said elections will be held, since it was also known last week that the Higher Sports Council (CSD) had sent a letter to the State Advocacy to express its opinion on whether or not to request a new report from the Administrative Court of Sport (TAD) concerning the electoral advance requested by the RFEF chaired by Luis Rubiales.

This action was due, as reported by the CSD, because the second allegations sent to this body by Rubiales include "new and supervening circumstances on which the TAD could not pronounce at the time, since they had not occurred" .

"The decision to request criteria from the Advocacy responds to the interest of the Council and its president to act with scrupulous respect for the current regulatory framework," said the agency.

The TAD, in a non-binding report, did not support the advancement of the presidential elections of the RFEF requested by its president, so that the elections are held in the first half of this year, to understand that there are no reasons to justify this change and because according to the deadlines of the electoral calendar it is impossible to fit it in the first four-month period.

According to the ministerial order that regulates the elections in all the federations, the RFEF, being classified for the Tokyo 2020 Games (the men's team), must hold its electoral process after their dispute.

However, the RFEF requested this advance on December 16, 2019 from the CSD regarding "needs arising from the launch of the joint candidacy with Portugal for the 2030 Soccer World Cup and the procedures to be developed in this regard in the second half of the year. of the year 2020 that are key and essential for the success of the candidacy, as well as the participation in the Olympic Games of Tokyo and in the organization of the Eurocopa 2020 ".

The contrary opinion of the TAD to this petition left the decision in the hands of the president of the CSD, Irene Lozano, who took office on January 31.

Luis Rubiales, who reached the presidency of the RFEF on May 18, 2018 after winning Juan Luis Larrea by 80 votes against 55, will be eligible for reelection in which he will have as rival Iker Casillas, who after his entire career in the Real Madrid signed for Porto on July 11, 2015, although a heart attack suffered on May 1, 2019 has prevented it from returning to active football.

He is the player with more internationalities of the Spanish team, with 167 matches, and in his medal winners the achievement of the World Cup in South Africa 2010, the Eurocups of 2008 and 2012, the U20 World Cup in Nigeria'99 and, at club level It has four Spanish leagues, one Portuguese, two Copas del Rey7, four Hispanic Super Cups and one Portuguese, three Champions Leagues with Real Madrid, two Continental Super Cups and three Club World Cups.