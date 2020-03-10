Iker Casillas confirms that he does not withdraw his candidacy for the presidency of the Federation

Iker Casillas, candidate for the presidency of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), reiterated that his candidacy goes on and he will not withdraw it despite the advancement of the elections decided by the president of the Higher Sports Council (CSD), Irene Lozano, with whom he met on Monday.

Listen Casillas reiterates its intention to stand for elections in Play SER



The Real Madrid exporter and captain of the Spanish team met for about an hour with the secretary of state at the headquarters of the CSD and upon leaving the agency, he simply said that the meeting was "very good" and that "no" will withdraw from the electoral race.

The meeting between Casillas and the Secretary of State took place at the request of the former, after Lozano decided to advance the elections last day 6 to ensure that this Olympic year is held, that there are no comparative grievances with other federations and in support of the candidacy of Spain and Portugal for the 2030 World Cup.

Casillas, who announced his intention to run for the RFEF elections on February 17, did not consider the decision to advance the elections unfair, as requested by the current president and candidate for reelection, Luis Rubiales.

The RFEF requested the advancement for the first time on December 16, 2019 of the CSD before 'needs arising from the launch of the joint candidacy with Portugal for the 2030 World Cup and the procedures to be developed in this regard in the second half of the year 2020 that are key and essential for the success of the candidacy, as well as the participation in the Tokyo Olympic Games and in the organization of the Eurocopa 2020 '.

At the beginning of February he asked again since the classification of Spain for the Futsal World Cup makes, in his opinion, 'that in case of not authorizing the electoral advance it is absolutely impossible to start the process before the end of October or beginning of November , which would lead to its completion being in early 2021 '.

The work of the joint candidacy with Portugal for the 2030 World Cup and the influence that it would have in both cases to be with the current electoral process as dictated by the regulations is another of the RFEF's arguments for the advance granted days ago by the CSD.