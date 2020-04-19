Iker Casillas: "After the heart attack I was a month afraid to walk, to sleep … now I feel strong"

Iker Casillas chatted this Saturday, April 18, 2020 in the program "FC Porto at home", on the official YouTube channel of the Portuguese team to which he still belongs, to talk a little about everything.

Among other things, he talked about what happened almost a year ago and that he put our hearts to each other (minute 37 of the video). "In 13/14 days it will be a year since my heart attack and if everything goes well I hope that the doctor will tell me, who has already told me, that I am 100% recovered. What is going through my head? You have to be realistic, the important thing is health. When the heart attack happened a year ago I was afraid for a month. Afraid to walk, to sleep, to do any exercise … it was impossible. Not now, now I feel strong, I feel better than before. But I also have a medication that is making me feel good and it is the doctor who is going to tell me what I can and what I cannot do ".

"Physically I am better than before, but now I value some things more. Players sometimes do not value what we have and how happy we can make many people. The most important thing is that you feel good about yourself and that you know how to value, for example, this conversation with you "