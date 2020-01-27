Entertainment

Ikaris and Ajak images are leaked in Marvel's Eternal

January 27, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

New promotional arts of Marvel's Eternal They have allowed us to see better the appearance of Ikaris and Ajak, the characters played by Richard Madden and Salma Hayek in this Phase 4 film of the UCM.

Although the images have such a bad quality that it seems that the leaks must have some sort of secret code, it is enough to be able to see part of the attire of both heroes and their possible final appearance in the film.

In the case of Ikaris, we observe a very inspired suit that he has dressed in the comics, as some details that are easy to recognize as the circles on his chest can be seen.

READ:  Will Vegeta really be able to defeat Moro after his clash with Yuzun?

We do not know if Marvel Studios will show us any official preview of the film soon, but at least we have that for the premiere of Black Widow there is already a first trailer with which to get an idea of ​​how they will look what will be the substitutes of Los Avengers at UCM, laying the foundations for the future of this universe for the following years.

As we said, before this premiere, set on November 6, 2020, we will have the return of Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow in her first solo film at UCM. We have already been able to see enough through various trailers to know that we are facing a film full of action and with some quite tense moments where the spy distributes as only she knows how to do it over short distances. We will see her in cinemas on April 30.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.