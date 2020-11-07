Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san: The singer of the theme song has been announced and a new image

In recent days, the release date of Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san, has been announced, waiting to see the first episode we report this new image of the anime, together with the name of the artist who will sing the opening theme.

The official site of the work, inspired by the manga omonimo di Nanashi, in fact, has let his many fans know that Sumire Uesaka will be the singer who will take care of the opening. The artist is also the voice of the protagonista Nagatoro, as well as being known for its parts in “girls and tanks” e “Carole & Tuesday“. At the bottom of the news you can also find an unpublished image, which allows us to get to know the two protagonists of the series that will air in March 2021. For those unfamiliar with the manga of the same name, Ijiranaide tells us the story of a quiet boy in the second year of high school, whose life changes completely once she meets Nagatoro, a young man who tends to make fun of him and follow him everywhere, while the relationship between the two becomes more and more complicated.

Besides Sumire Uesaka we will also find Daiki Yamashita, who will be the voice of Nagatoro’s boy friend, while the direction will be the work of Hirokazu Hanai, while the screenplay will be written by Taku Kishimoto. If you are looking for more details on the series we leave you with the announcement of the anime of Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san.