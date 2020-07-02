Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san: the anime adaptation is official, all the details

Share it:

A few days ago we told you about a hypothetical announcement concerning the anime adaptation of Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san, the manga of Nanashi dedicated to the most famous tack in the world. Apparently, however, Shonen Magazine has decided to cut short, and instead of waiting for July 8 he preferred immediately confirm the existence of the project.

Nagatoro-san will receive an anime adaptation, as you can read at the bottom of the article. At the moment, a possible release period has not been revealed, although the series is likely to debut in the first third of 2021. Among other details, it has been confirmed that the production is in the hands of the guys from Telecom Animation Film, fresh from the excellent work done with Tower of God.

The animation studio will be led by the director Hirokazu Hanai (A flying kick to my Demon !, Phantasy Star Online 2), while the composition of the series will be entrusted to Taku Kishimoto (Haikyuu !, Erased, 91 Days). Misaki Suzuki is Gin they will take care of character design and soundtrack respectively. Finally, it was revealed that Nagatoro's voice actress will be Sumire Uesaka, formerly voice of Angela in Carole & Tuesday and Karin Nanase in In / Specter.

For those unfamiliar with the work, remember that the synopsis reads as follows: "A shy second year high school student meets a girl from before, Nagatoro, who after seeing him on the sidelines in the library starts bullying him with his friends, reducing him to tears. Amused, the girl continues to pester her "senpai" daily with jokes and insults, even following him on the way to school. As the weeks go by, however, the girl begins to soften more and more and the boy, on the contrary, begins to show an increasingly decisive character. As the events progress, the behavior of both changes, and something else begins to blossom".

In case you liked the genre then, don't miss the chance to take a look at the latest on Uzaki-chan wa asobitai, the new anime coming out on July 10th.