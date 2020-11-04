Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san: the anime adaptation arrives in 2021, confirmed the month of release

The anime adaptation of Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san has been official for a few months now, and fans of the work of Nanashi they can’t wait to find out how long the couple’s television debut with the most controversial love story of recent years is missing. Fortunately today, Kodansha revealed new information, including the release period of the series.

According to the Japanese publisher’s official website, Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san will debut in March 2021, during the spring season. Sumire Uesaka (Angela in Carole & Tuesday, Karin Nanase in In / Specter) will voice the protagonist, while Daiki Yamashita (Izuku Midoriya in My Hero Academia) will lend his voice to the senpai.

For those unfamiliar with the work, remember that the synopsis of the Nanashi manga reads as follows: “A shy second-year high school student meets a girl from before, Nagatoro, who after seeing him on the sidelines in the library begins to bully him with her friends, reducing him to tears. Amused, the girl continues to pester her “senpai” daily with jokes and insults, even following him on the way to school. As the weeks go by, however, the girl begins to soften more and more and the boy, on the contrary, begins to show an increasingly decisive character. As the events progress, the behavior of both changes, and something else begins to blossom“.

Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san is currently running with 9 Volumes and over 70 chapters published. The first season of the anime should consist of only one cour, and will mainly serve to advertise the comic. On the sales front, the manga has about 1.5 million copies printed from 1 November 2017 to today.

In case you are a fan of the genre, we recommend that you check out Uzaki-chan wa asobitai, another similarly themed anime that aired last summer.