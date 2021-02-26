Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san reveals his ending details

On the official Twitter account for the animated adaptation of the manga written and illustrated by Nanashi, Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san (Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro), it was revealed that the project’s main female voice cast will perform the ending theme song titled “Colorful Canvas.” The press release also revealed the cover of the CD that will include this single, which is scheduled to be released on April 21.

This CD will include four songs (actually there are only two, since the other two are the instrumental versions), which are titled “Bousou Aggression” and “Colorful Canvas”, and which are performed by Sumire Uesaka, Mikako Komatsu, Aina Suzuki Y Shiori Izawa, like his characters Nagatoro, Gamo-chan, Yoshi and Sakura. The statement also revealed a special illustration that will be delivered as a purchase benefit in Japan.

The series will debut in Japan in April on Tokyo MX, BS11 and MBS. On the other hand, Nanashi publishes the manga through the service Magazine Pocket from the publisher Kodansha Y Pixiv since November 2017. The publisher published the ninth compiled volume on July 9 and recently exceeded 1.3 million copies in print.

Cast of you

Sumire Uesaka like Nagatoro.

like Nagatoro. Daiki Yamashita like Senpai.

like Senpai. Mikako Komatsu like Gamo-chan.

like Gamo-chan. Aina Suzuki como Yoshi.

como Yoshi. Shiori Izawa like Sakura.

Production team

Hirokazu Hanai (Kami no Tou, Saredo Tsumibito wa Ryuu to Odoru, Tantei Kageki Milky Holmes TD) is in charge of directing the anime at the studios Telecom Animation Film .

(Kami no Tou, Saredo Tsumibito wa Ryuu to Odoru, Tantei Kageki Milky Holmes TD) is in charge of directing the anime at the studios . Taku Kishimoto (Boku dake ga Inai Machi, Fruits Basket (2019), Fugou Keiji: Balance: Unlimited) is in charge of writing and supervising the scripts.

(Boku dake ga Inai Machi, Fruits Basket (2019), Fugou Keiji: Balance: Unlimited) is in charge of writing and supervising the scripts. Misaki Suzuki (Tari Tari, Lupin III: Part 5) is in charge of character design.

(Tari Tari, Lupin III: Part 5) is in charge of character design. Gin (BUSTED ROSE) (Aho Girl, Dokyuu Hentai HxEros, Kono Bijutsubu ni wa Mondai ga Aru!) is in charge of the composition of the soundtrack.

(Aho Girl, Dokyuu Hentai HxEros, Kono Bijutsubu ni wa Mondai ga Aru!) is in charge of the composition of the soundtrack. Sumire Uesaka performs the opening theme song with the single titled “EASY LOVE,” while Sumire Uesaka, Mikako Komatsu, Aina Suzuki Y Shiori Izawa They will perform the closing theme titled “Colorful Canvas”.

Synopsis of Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san

High school student Hayase Nagatoro loves to spend her free time doing one thing, and that is teasing her Senpai! After Nagatoro and his friends stumble upon the aspiring artist’s drawings, they enjoy mercilessly teasing the shy Senpai. Nagatoro decides to continue his cruel game and visits him on a daily basis so that he can force Senpai to do whatever interests him at the time, especially if it makes him uncomfortable.

Slightly interested in Nagatoro and somewhat fearful of her, Senpai is constantly involved in her antics as her interests, hobbies, appearance, and even personality are used against her while she entertains herself at his expense. As time goes by, Senpai realizes that she doesn’t dislike Nagatoro’s presence, and the two develop an awkward friendship as one patiently endures the other’s antics.

Source: Official site

© Nanashi Kodansha / “Don’t Toy With Me, Mr. Nagataki” Production Committee