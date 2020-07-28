IIDEA for the EuroPlay Games Contest: here are the 5 Italian games vying for the Finals!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The representatives of IIDEA (Italian Interactive Digital Entertainment Association) and other trade associations present the shortlist of the five Italian games vying for the EuroPlay Games Contest Finals.

The industry event will be held at Gamescom / devcon scheduled for the next August 28 at 19:00. As anticipated last week with the opening of the Italian applications for the EuroPlay Games Contest, IIDEA has collected all the reports received from video game enthusiasts and announced the list of five applications eligible for the Augustine event linked to the Gamescom 2020 digital programming.

Here are the five projects created by Italian software houses that will represent us at the EuroPlay Games Contest:

Baldo The Guardian Owls by NAPS Team

by NAPS Team Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator by Broken Arms Games

by Broken Arms Games Out Of The Hat by Not A Number

by Not A Number LAUGH 4 by Milestone

by Milestone Vesper by Cordens Interactive

To further involve the community, IIDEA asks all video game enthusiasts of choose the "National Champion" expressing their preference through participating in the poll available at this address: the voting process is already active and will be active until tomorrow evening, Wednesday 29 July, by 20:00.

Again through its own communication channels, IIDEA invites fans to give visibility to the Italian finalist on social media using the hashtag #EuroPlay – #Italy – #IIDEA. Those who want to get in touch with all the finalist development studios, can also register at this address to access the Zoom channel which will offer fans the opportunity to receive a preview of the main works of the most interesting indie European realities.