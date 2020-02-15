“If you sing, the Zetas kill you”: Fragment of Jenni Rivera's interview with Pepe Garza

The “Gossip No Like” program presented some of the fragments of the interview that producer and businessman Pepe Garza conducted to Jenni Rivera, the ‘Diva de la Banda’, before his tragic accident.

Although the interview will be broadcast live until 8:00 p.m. in the United States, the ‘Gossip No Like’ program presented some advances from the revealing interview.

In the excerpt from the video, we can hear that the Diva de la Banda confesses to the renowned businessman who received death threats:

I feel that I have no choice but to go (…) With all due respect I wanted to leave this recorded with you ”.

In the program conducted by Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain, we heard an audio of La Diva de la Banda, where he says that the FBI was the one who communicated the death threats against him:

"The FBI contacted them. They want to talk to me about a threat of kidnapping, death threat. ”

Jenni Rivera commented that also at the Monterrey Arena he received another clear death threat:

"Last year before going up to the Monterrey Arena I also received a tweet that said‘ if you get on singing the Zetas they will kill you. "

The interview will be broadcast at 8:00 p.m. Pacific Time (10:00 p.m. in Mexico) on Pepe Garza's YouTube channel.