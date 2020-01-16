“If you don't like it, it's better for us…”: “Wanders Lover” and Radamés take Christmas PHOTO 4 years after the beating

Almost four months after she gave birth to her third daughter, Yared Licona, better known as “Wanders Lover”, she shared a family Christmas photograph by the Radamés de Jesús ex-husband.

Through her Instagram account, the comedian posted a photo in which she poses with her three daughters and Radames, all wearing combined clothes and in the background the Christmas tree.

It should be remembered that the 35-year-old comedian divorced Radames after she was hit hard by a beating that took her to the hospital, however, for a few months they maintained a close relationship.

The above, after Yared became pregnant with an entrepreneur who did not want to take care of the baby, so the driver of War of jokes He offered his support and took the role of father.

Radames de Jesus said he would never leave his daughters' mother, despite his stormy past.