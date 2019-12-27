If you died of love with Baby Yoda, get ready to meet Baby Sonic

Share it:

The last viral internet that collapses all the memes factories – in case this factory existed – is, without a doubt, the adorable presence of Baby yoda, character from the series ‘The Mandalorian’ that has made the August of Disney + in the United States. Now, one month after this unexpected pop irruption, it seems that Paramount Pictures has decided to compete with it through Baby sonic, the very cute baby version of the most famous hedgehog of Sega that premieres feature film on February 14. The ‘film’, whose name is ‘Sonic: the movie’, promises to be a blockbuster, collection that has been assured by launching the first image of this doll that has already conquered us completely.

It appears in a trailer of only one minute that is still available only in Japanese, where the bluish hero is shown in his younger years, just before the adventure begins that you can see soon in the movie theater. With a round face and much shorter legs than it looks in its adult version, the memes and the references to its pose with a flower in its hand seem to never cease.

A film that before its premiere already brings controversy

Of course, the charming image of the hedgehog has not been an easy job as much as the producer as for the Japanese multinational owner of their rights, since a few months ago, when the first trailer of the film was released, fans rode in anger claiming that Sonic's cinematic 'look' had little or nothing to do with what we were used to in video games. So, Paramount decided to reshape the character's appearance in order to satisfy the fans, a change that cost nothing more and nothing less than 31 million euros, an investment they hope to recover after the anticipated success at the box office.

Here we leave you with the last trailer in Spanish of the film.