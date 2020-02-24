If you buy Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox One you will receive the Xbox Series X update for free

Share it:

Just a while ago we have just learned about new Xbox Series X details. And it is no coincidence that, after the news offered by Phil Spencer and Microsoft, CD Projekt RED has taken advantage to continue generating expectations for the new console.

In fact, as confirmed by the Polish company on Twitter, the players who buy Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox One, they will receive the update for Xbox Series X completely free of charge. When that version is available, of course.

In other words, although there will not be a version of Cyberpunk 2077 for PS5 and Xbox One as such, it is confirmed that many games of the current generation will be playable in the next with certain improvements. And the announcement that the move from Cyberpunk 2077 from Xbox One to Xbox Series X will be free, suggests that companies could choose how to proceed in these cases.

Therefore, it is not at all clear if exactly the same will happen with Sony and the passage of some games from PS4 to PS5. What this news seems to suggest is that some developers will release updates of their games with sasaplandificant improvements. Probably, something more than the simple backward compatibility that is being talked about so much. Below you can see the original CD Projekt tweet through the official Cyberpunk 2077 account.

Gamers should never be forced to purchase the same game twice or pay for upgrades. Owners of # Cyberpunk2077 for Xbox One will receive the Xbox Series X upgrade for free when available. https://t.co/nfkfFLj85w – Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 24, 2020

In any case, it is clear what the message of Microsoft is: The inter-rational jump has to be comfortable, but it must be the player who decides whether or not to do so.

What do you think? Is it a reason to get an Xbox Series X not having to pay for games that were "intergenerational" in their day?

