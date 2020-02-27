Entertainment

If the izz reboot ’of Lizzie McGuire has been canceled for this reason it is VERY strong

February 27, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
  • The future of ‘Lizzie McGuire’ reboot ’is in the air, according to the latest hints that the starring actress, Hilary Duff, has made on her social networks.
  • All this comes after the march of the ‘showrunner’ of the series, after having recorded two chapters.

    It seems that we must forget all the expectations we had in enjoying, 15 years later, a ‘Reboot’ of the series ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Because all the signs point to what is cancelled! Sif, snif.

    As you already knew, this sequel was intended to show the life of a Lizzie, already 30 years old, triumphing in the fashion world. A true fantasy in which the entire McGuire family and Gordo were included. But, unfortunately, a few months later they confirmed that Terri Minsky, creator and producer of the series, both of the original and of this ‘revival’, abandoned the project. The reason was, as confirmed by the Disney + platform itself, in charge of this project, that they should route the series with another creativity. Now it is the same ‘streaming’ site that seems to be putting problems with the continuation of the show.

    Hilary Duff's posts that have triggered alarms that Disney + has canceled the ‘Lizzie McGuire’ reboot ’

    Rumors have jumped when the own Hilary Duff He has posted this screenshot in his ‘stories’ on Instagram:

    Contextualizing the situation, Disney + has canceled the show ‘With love, Simon’ from its platform for not being too familiar to its audience, since it deals with topics such as sex and alcoholism. Knowing this data and considering that the actress shared a capture of this news along with a comment that says “ It sounds familiar to me '', we can almost affirm that yes, there will be no future for the 'reboot' of 'Lizzie McGuire' . At the moment, he is paralyzed. We keep on reporting!

