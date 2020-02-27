"If the goal was not missing, Ramos should not have been ejected"

In the Real Madrid-Manchester City There was also room for controversy, exactly in three moves: the goal of Gabriel Jesus, the penalty of Carvajal to Sterling and the expulsion to Sergio Ramos.

The play of the goal of the City comes from the left wing and after a center the Brazilian shot seems to be, after displacing Sergio Ramos. However, after being reviewed the referee saw a fall of Ramos in reverse.

Carvajal's penalty seems to arouse less doubt, the Spanish right back does not approach the ball after Sterling arrived earlier. Carvajal would be late and the determined referee whistled the eleven meters.

The most controversial play perhaps of the game, was the red one to Sergio Ramos, after a Casemiro's capital loss in the midfield. The camero touched his shoulder and Jesus fell causing the expulsion of the plant, something in which Iturralde González differs.