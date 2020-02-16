Entertainment

"If Rui wins, make a bad end": the author of Domestic Girlfriend threatened on social media

February 16, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
In progress on Weekly Shonen Magazine for several years, Domestic Girlfriend is a manga by Kei Sasuga and that from the very beginning has put Natsuo in the balance between two love interests: Hina and Rui. The two sisters throughout history have done everything to conquer the boy, who, however, has also been disputed by other girls.

Arrived now in view of the conclusion, the author of Domestic Girlfriend has reduced the challenge to the two protagonist sisters, Rui and Hina, the only ones who can definitively conquer Natsuo's heart. As the manga continues and counts chapter 261, a fan has definitely gone over the top.

On Valentine's Day, Kei Sasuga posted a post on Twitter where he attached a rather attractive image of Rui. A social user, however, does not seem to have taken the possible implication of the ending well, threatening the mangaka with death. The message, recently removed from social media for inappropriate content, read "If Rui wins, you have a bad end".

The author, before the message was removed, replied with "I love Hina more than you", showing how the attack was not very effective despite the gravity. Domestic Girlfriend meanwhile is heading towards the end with some unexpected developments, while the anime on Crunchyroll has already ended for about a year.

