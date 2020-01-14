If Kendall Jenner and her niece, Penelope, were the same age, they would be twins

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

All the times Kendall Jenner has boasted a great body on Instagram.

Did you know that Kendall and Kylie Jenner were about to call each other differently?

Between that Kris Kardashian forgot to congratulate Kendall Jenner on Mother's Day and that it is hard for the model to feel integrated and identified with the rest of her sisters, everything pointed to the fact that the black sheep of the ‘KarJenner’ clan might be feeling. However, we do not stop finding similarities with the rest of his family. When XL extensions were planted, for example.

But in terms of similarities, and contrary to what many may think, Kendall Jenner It looks a lot like a few members of his family. A fan of the clan showed a few days ago on Instagram how identical Kylie, her little sister, and she really are. We have also seen great resemblance to his older sister, Khloé Kardashian. And he even has a declared twin, Kirby Jenner.

Nevertheless, what Kendall really looks like is his niece Penelope, the daughter of Kourtney Kardashian. Kylie Jenner has uploaded a photo of when her sister was little and we have been freaking out.

If not because Kendall Jenner He said, by active and passive, that he does not seek to have children at the moment (unlike his sisters, all young mothers), we would even think that it could be his daughter.

If you think we are exaggerating a tad, just look at the comment that Penelope's mother has left, Kourtney Kardashian, under that photo: "For a moment I thought it was Penelope". And what a mother says goes to mass.

We confirm: Kendall Jenner looks like Khloé, Kylie and, now also, little Penelope.