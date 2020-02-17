If I find it, a slap is not going to be taken away: Vicente Fernández to Daniel Bisogno

Vicente Fernandez went against Daniel Bisogno, driver "Selling“, And he assured if he ever finds him he would hit him, for criticizing his family.

The "charro de Huentitán" is sure that one day he will meet the journalist of shows on his way and will claim to judge how Fernandez expresses his love.

“I have not seen Daniel (Bisogno), but one day I will see him and I am not left with anything. I believe that a slap is not going to be taken away, ”he said in an interview with Mara Patricia Castañera, his ex-partner.

This statement was made by Don Vicente Fernández, after Bisogno implied that the Fernández family “kicks out” at Christmas.

"The Fernandez kisses, the father with the daughter, the son with the mother, in a Christmas, well surekick"I would have said Daniel Bisogno.

