Idris Elba will become a 007, but for the new Apple movie

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Associated with several unconfirmed rumors among the possible interpreters of the new James Bond after the release of Daniel Craig, it seems that after all Idris Elba is really destined to play the role of a secret agent.

According to Entertainment Weekly, in fact, Apple bought the rights for one romantic spy thriller which will see Elba as its protagonist, who will also act as a producer together with Simon Kinberg, veteran of the X-Men franchise and director of Dark Phoenix.

Plot details are still unknown, but the site says the film (still without an official title) it will be set in Africa. The screenplay was written by Travon Free, former writer for the Daily Show and Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.

After recently releasing the war movie Greyhound with Tom Hanks, Apple has started several projects including the thriller Emancipation with Will Smith and Killer of the Flower Moon, a new film by Martin Scorsese with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro that will be entirely financed by the company (there is talk of a budget of $ 180-200 million).

Kinberg, who previously tackled the spy genre as a screenwriter of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, is also working on the spy-thriller 355 starring Jessica Chastain.