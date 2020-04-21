Idris Elba will be United Nations ambassador after coronavirus

Share it:

Although they had only mild symptoms, Idris Elba said that he and his wife had changed their lives after contracting the new coronavirus, calling the experience "definitely terrifying, disturbing and nervous."

Everyone is somehow feeling what we have felt, but it has been a kind of complete turbulence, ”he told The Associated Press last week.

The British actor believes that there are several important life lessons, and the pandemic serves as a reminder that "the world is not advancing in your wake."

I think the world should take a week of quarantine a year to remember this time, to remind us all, seriously, "he said.

The British actor and his model wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, spoke to AP at the beginning of their campaign with the United Nations to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on farmers and food producers in rural areas.

People forget that 80% of the poor population lives in these rural areas, ”said Dhowre Elba. "What really worries us and why we launched this fund is that these people are being forgotten."

In his new role as Goodwill Ambassadors, Elba and his wife joined forces with the United Nations International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) to launch a fund of 40 million. IFAD hopes to raise up to 200 million more governments worldwide.

The actor believes that people in rural and poor areas are more likely to suffer during the pandemic.

(Imagine) living in a poor neighborhood where there is only one room and six people live with you, "he said. "Social distancing is almost ridiculous."

Although health is very important now … we don't want people to forget what comes after that, "said Dhowre Elba.

Elba and his wife have African roots, Elba's parents are from Sierra Leone and Ghana, while Dhowre Elba's family is of Somali origin. They both visited Sierra Leone in December with the United Nations to learn how IFAD has helped people there.

Elba said she was especially concerned with how the coronavirus pandemic would affect a continent where countries are already suffering economically.

We have to think about future planning. What will be the side effects? ”He said.

The couple has been recovering in New Mexico where the actor was on film when he began to feel ill, but planned to return to London as soon as possible. He added that he missed his 6-year-old son's birthday because of the running of the bulls, but hopes to "see him as soon as possible."