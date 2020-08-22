Idris Elba, James Gunn: “No one has guessed his role in The Suicide Squad”

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The latest rumor about the role of Idris Elba in the highly anticipated The Suicide Squad of James Gunn argued that the actor should play the already rumored role of Tiger Bronze, but in a recent tweet the same author of the cinecomic DC revealed that no, he is not the one of Tiger bronze the role of the star.

Indeed, laughing under his mustache, James Gunn has directly confirmed that no one, so far, has actually guessed the part covered by Elba. He admitted it via social media in response to a thread with the cast of the film, specifically directly to Elba: “The really absurd thing is that I don’t think anyone has guessed your character so far“.

E Nathan Fillion he also replied, sharing the tweet: “I couldn’t do it either and I was there at the costume rehearsal. Outside the room“.

In the cast of the film, we remember, we will find some protagonists of the first Suicide Squad come Margot Robbie (recently appeared in Birds of Prey), Viola Davis, Jai Courtney and Joel Kinnaman, while among the new entries we point out in addition to Idris Elba also John Cena, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Daniel Melchior, Flula Boeg and Steve Agee.

Filming on The Suicide Squad has been over for some time, and so Gunn is working on post-production remotely in preparation for the release scheduled for August 2021. Are you curious to see the first images of the film? Let us know in the comments.

Meanwhile, Gunn revealed the origin of The Suicide Squad title in a recent Q&A session on Instagram. We remind you that

The Suicide Squad will be officially presented at the DC FanDome tomorrow 22 August, but it is not clear if we will have ways to admire a first official teaser trailer or just the look of the protagonists.

Tell us what you think in the comments.