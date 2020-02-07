 Idris Elba and John Cena in a new video of the set of The Suicide Squad in Panama

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The filming of “The Suicide Squad” It has started in a new location in Panama, and after the video we saw yesterday with actor John Cena, this second day of production on the street allows us see also his cast partner Idris Elba. While we see Cena again in her civilian clothes, just like yesterday, Elba is wearing a cape over one of the moments.

Around half of the video we have some more context of the scene, which we understand is the arrest by the army (or perhaps ARGUS?) Of the characters who play Cena and Elba. Cena is believed to play Peacemaker and Elba several rumors have been heard but the one that has sounded the strongest is Vigilante.

Written and directed by James Gunn, “The Suicide Squad” Starring David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Joaquin Cosío, Nathan Fillion, Joel Kinnaman, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Sean Gunn, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Steve Agee, Tinashe Kajese, Daniela Melchior, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie and Michael Rooker. Its premiere in cinemas will occur on August 6, 2021.