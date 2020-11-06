Idaten Deities in the Peaceful Generation, MAPPA’s adult anime will be released in 2021

Japanese broadcaster Fuji TV recently announced at a press conference to present the new anime line-up for 2021, the television adaptation of Idaten Deities in the Peaceful Generation, the singular manga of Coolkyoushinja (Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S) e Free (Interspecies Reviewers).

As you can see below, the first key visual seems to be aimed at an adult audience, in true Interspecies Reviewers style. Many of you will remember the chaos that broke out after the arrival of the anime adaptation, so before we find out if the series will also arrive in the West we will have to wait a bit. For the moment, the release date is set for July 2021.

Amahara launched the work on its online site in 2017, and in August 2018 the author and Coolkyoushinja decided to join forces to bring it to the general public. The work currently has 3 volumes published with just under 30 chapters available. Serialization takes place on Young Animal, while in the west the manga is still unpublished.

As for the story, the synopsis reads as follows: “Shortly before humanity is destroyed at the hands of demons, the gods decide to intervene and imprison the creatures. Eight hundred years after the demons’ defeat, however, the deities have now become lazy, and are used to living a peaceful life. What will happen when the demons break the seal and return to take back the planet?“. The manga is aimed at an adult target, e is described as an ecchi action / fantasy.

